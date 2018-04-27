Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: Notice of 1Q18 IFRS Results 27-Apr-2018 / 15:14 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC Notification of 1Q 2018 IFRS Results and Conference Call Moscow, Russia - 27 April 2018. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru financial supermarket, will announce its first quarter 2018 IFRS results for the period ended 31 March 2018 on Wednesday, 30 May 2018. The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 15.00 UK time (17.00 Moscow time, 10.00 U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Wednesday, 30 May 2018. The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff Bank website at https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/investor-relations/results-and-reports/ [1] To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details: Conference ID 7987458 Russian Federation - Local +7 495 646 9190 Russian Federation - Toll Free 8 10 8002 8675011 United Kingdom - Local +44 (0)330 336 9411 United Kingdom - Toll Free 0800 279 7204 United States of America - Local +1 323-794-2423 United States of America - Toll Free 800-289-0438 A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5579 [2] Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For enquiries: Tinkoff Bank Tinkoff Bank Darya Ermolina Head of PR Larisa Chernysheva + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) IR Department d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) ir@tinkoff.ru [3] About the Group TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services operating in Russia through a high-tech branchless platform. TCS Group includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual operator network Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, and Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs across Russia. The Group was founded in 2006 by the Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013. With no retail branches, the Group serves its customers remotely via online channels and its call centre, and operates a network of over 2,500 representatives to ensure smooth delivery of its products. The network covers all of Russia and allows next day delivery to most customers. The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, Russia's first and only direct bank offering both own brand and partner retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru platform. The product range includes daily banking (credit and debit cards, payments, money transfers), savings, investments, loyalty programmes, travel services, SME services, mortgage platform, and insurance. With its special focus on mobile business, the bank offers mobile applications both for its customer base (Mobile Bank) and beyond it (Traffic Fines, MoneyTalk, Card 2 Card instant money transfers). As at 1 February 2018, the bank was the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a market share of 11.7%. The 2017 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 19 bn, ROE grew to 52.8%. Banki.ru, Russia's largest financial news portal, named Tinkoff Bank the Bank of the Year 2016. In October 2016 Tinkoff Bank was named the largest independent global direct bank by Frost & Sullivan. In 2015 and 2016, the Global Finance magazine named Tinkoff Bank as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2016, the bank also won Global Finance's Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site award and was named the Best Digital Bank in the CEE by Euromoney. The bank's mobile application was recognised as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and by Deloitte for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016. Tinkoff Bank is a General Partner of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2018. Forward-looking statements Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations. 