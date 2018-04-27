Syncona Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 27
Syncona Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 55514)
LEI: 213800X8MBI5VQITLW60
|FUND NAME
|SEDOL
|NAV as at
31st March 2018
|Total Return MTD
|Total Return from Inception
(31 October 2012)
|Syncona Limited
|B8P59C0
|151.06p
|+1.23%
|+64.74 %
Date: 27thApril 2018
