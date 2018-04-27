sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,903 Euro		-0,257
-22,16 %
WKN: 663720 ISIN: DE0006637200 Ticker-Symbol: MGN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLOGEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOLOGEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,885
0,935
17:40
0,893
0,942
17:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED1,58+4,64 %
MOLOGEN AG0,903-22,16 %