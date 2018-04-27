

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.64 billion, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $2.68 billion, or $1.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $37.76 billion from $33.42 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.64 Bln. vs. $2.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.12 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $37.76 Bln vs. $33.42 Bln last year.



