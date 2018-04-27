sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

104,00 Euro		+2,37
+2,33 %
WKN: 852552 ISIN: US1667641005 Ticker-Symbol: CHV 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CHEVRON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,32
104,53
17:46
104,30
104,53
17:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHEVRON CORPORATION
CHEVRON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEVRON CORPORATION104,00+2,33 %