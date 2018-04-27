

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported estimated first-quarter earnings of $4.7 billion, or $1.09 per share compared to $4 billion or $0.95 per share, a year ago. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.13 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Increased commodity prices, coupled with a focus on operating efficiently and strengthening our portfolio, resulted in higher earnings and the highest quarterly cash flow from operations and asset sales since 2014,' said Darren Woods, CEO.



First-quarter total total upstream earnings were $3.50 billion compared to $2.25 billion, previous year. U.S. upstream earnings were $429 million, for the quarter.



Total revenues and other income increased to $68.21 billion from $58.67 billion, last year. Oil-equivalent production was 3.9 million barrels per day, down 6 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, oil-equivalent production was down 3 percent from the first quarter of 2017.



Cash flow from operations and asset sales was $10 billion, including proceeds associated with asset sales of $1.4 billion. During the quarter, the corporation distributed $3.3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Capital and exploration expenditures were $4.9 billion, up 17 percent from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX