FNB Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings of $0.54 Per Diluted Share

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2018 / FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNBG), parent company of First National Bank of Northern California (the 'Bank'), today announced net earnings available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2018 of $4,188,000 or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $3,089,000 or $0.41 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017. First quarter results include the first full quarter of federal income tax rates of 21% following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ('H.R.1') in December 2017 which reduced the federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% beginning January 1, 2018. First quarter results also reflect the sale of our OREO property located in South San Francisco, CA at a pretax gain of $392,000.
On December 11, 2017, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization ('Merger Agreement') with TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) pursuant to which the Company would merge with and into TriCo Bancshares and the Bank would merge with and into Tri Counties Bank, the California state banking subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares. Consummation of the mergers is subject to the receipt of approvals by the shareholders of each of the Company and TriCo Bancshares, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other closing conditions which are customary for such transactions. TriCo Bancshares has filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus which the Company and TriCo Bancshares are providing to their shareholders of record on April 9, 2018 for the special meetings of their respective shareholders to be held on May 29, 2018 seeking approvals of the Merger Agreement and the mergers.
'During the first quarter of 2018, the Company was able to grow our net loan portfolio by $1.3 million. Growth in our non-interest bearing DDA liabilities totaled $20.2 million. Cash outflows from higher cost deposit liabilities were offset by an increase in our FHLB borrowings outstanding of $25 million. Our personnel worked diligently during the first quarter to maintain our profitability while continuing to provide for our customers' financial needs, providing them with what they need when they need it,' stated CEO Tom McGraw.
'During the first quarter of 2018, we were able to sell our South San Francisco, CA OREO commercial real estate property for a pretax gain of $392,000. The purchase and sale agreement for this property sale requires that the Company continue our efforts to obtain a formally agreed upon toxic soil and water remediation plan with the local water board. We have set aside $725,000 to cover the expected future remediation and monitoring costs based on advice we have received from our soil and water engineering consultant, which could vary in the future,' continued Tom McGraw.
FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|As of
|March 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,233
|$
|25,337
Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
|130
|205
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|348,264
|353,364
Other equity securities
|7,567
|7,211
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses
|831,049
|807,191
Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|9,159
|9,571
Bank owned life insurance
|16,736
|16,349
Accrued interest receivable
|4,914
|4,785
Other real estate owned
|1,817
|1,443
Goodwill
|4,580
|4,580
Prepaid expenses
|675
|768
Other assets
|13,842
|15,917
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,259,966
|$
|1,246,721
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
|$
|333,681
|$
|287,029
Demand, interest bearing
|129,340
|125,643
Savings and money market
|425,757
|496,697
Time
|129,675
|115,622
Total Deposits
|1,018,453
|1,024,991
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|100,000
|86,000
Note payable
|3,600
|4,200
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|17,455
|17,198
Total Liabilities
|1,139,508
|1,132,389
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value
|85,854
|84,603
Retained earnings
|37,866
|29,842
Accumulated other comprehensive losses, net of tax
|(3,262
|)
|(113
|)
Total Stockholders' Equity
|120,458
|114,332
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,259,966
|$
|1,246,721
FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
2018
2017
2017
2016
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|10,399
|$
|10,073
|$
|41,956
|$
|38,313
Interest on dividends and securities
|2,090
|1,943
|8,136
|7,156
Interest on deposits with other financial institutions
|72
|11
|126
|44
Total interest income
|12,561
|12,027
|50,218
|45,513
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
|737
|636
|2,807
|2,780
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|349
|146
|850
|67
Interest on note payable
|53
|53
|214
|222
Total interest expense
|1,139
|835
|3,871
|3,069
NET INTEREST INCOME
|11,422
|11,192
|46,347
|42,444
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses
|-
|-
|(360
|)
|150
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY OF) PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|11,422
|11,192
|46,707
|42,294
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges
|529
|597
|2,264
|2,461
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|28
|210
|438
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|99
|102
|390
|402
Other income
|214
|283
|996
|1,294
Total noninterest income
|842
|1,010
|3,860
|4,595
NONINTEREST EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
|4,121
|4,774
|19,366
|19,474
Occupancy expense
|657
|651
|2,747
|2,528
Equipment expense
|523
|402
|1,646
|1,765
Professional fees
|203
|473
|1,482
|1,363
FDIC assessment
|90
|130
|400
|600
Telephone, postage, supplies
|314
|297
|1,267
|1,199
Advertising expense
|100
|108
|451
|524
Data processing expense
|143
|139
|571
|657
Low income housing expense
|129
|105
|472
|284
Surety insurance
|89
|84
|349
|347
Director fees
|72
|72
|288
|288
Other real estate owned (income) expense, net
|(333
|)
|10
|80
|(5
|)
Other expenses
|313
|360
|1,430
|1,668
Total noninterest expense
|6,421
|7,605
|30,549
|30,692
EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|5,843
|4,597
|20,018
|16,197
Provision for income taxes
|1,655
|1,508
|9,307
|5,696
NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|4,188
|$
|3,089
|$
|10,711
|$
|10,501
Per Share and Shareholder Information
Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.42
|$
|1.46
|$
|1.45
Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.41
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.42
Cash dividends declared
|$
|973
|$
|780
|$
|3,634
|$
|2,890
Average shares outstanding
|7,463
|7,300
|7,361
|7,233
Average diluted shares outstanding
|7,685
|7,518
|7,607
|7,417
Shares outstanding as of the end of period
|7,481
|7,311
|7,442
|7,280
FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
2018
2017
2017
2016
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total Assets
|$
|1,270,575
|$
|1,233,278
|$
|1,257,836
|$
|1,163,454
Total Loans
|836,165
|807,741
|823,333
|746,829
Total Earning Assets
|1,214,133
|1,168,418
|1,192,081
|1,099,192
Total Deposits
|1,042,162
|1,013,065
|1,033,117
|1,017,398
Total Stockholder's Equity
|118,157
|109,926
|116,814
|109,854
SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA
Annualized return on average assets
|1.32
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.90
|%
Annualized return on average equity
|14.18
|%
|11.24
|%
|9.17
|%
|9.56
|%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)
|3.86
|%
|3.97
|%
|3.95
|%
|3.95
|%
Average loans as a percent of average deposits
|80.23
|%
|79.73
|%
|79.69
|%
|73.41
|%
Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets
|9.30
|%
|8.91
|%
|9.29
|%
|9.44
|%
Annualized common dividend payout ratio
|23.22
|%
|25.25
|%
|33.93
|%
|27.52
|%
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Extracted from
(Dollars in ihousands)
audited annual
(Unaudited)
financial statements)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
March 31
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2018
2017
2017
2017
2017
Non-accrual loans
|$
|3,774
|$
|1,940
|$
|6,933
|$
|7,363
|$
|8,444
Other real estate owned
|1,817
|3,300
|1,471
|1,459
|1,443
Total non-performing assets
|$
|5,591
|$
|5,240
|$
|8,404
|$
|8,822
|$
|9,887
Loan loss reserve
|$
|10,186
|$
|10,171
|$
|10,250
|$
|10,177
|$
|10,144
Non-accrual loans/Gross loans
|0.45
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.03
|%
Loan loss reserves/Gross loans
|1.21
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.24
|%
FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
(Extracted from
audited annual
(Unaudited)
financial statements)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2018
2017
2017
2017
2017
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
|$
|21,233
|$
|18,353
|$
|23,714
|$
|21,859
|$
|25,337
Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions
|130
|130
|230
|230
|205
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|348,264
|355,857
|360,301
|362,006
|353,364
Other equity securities
|7,567
|7,567
|7,567
|7,567
|7,211
Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses
|831,049
|829,766
|829,100
|808,508
|807,191
Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|9,159
|9,322
|9,417
|9,416
|9,571
Bank owned life insurance
|16,736
|16,637
|16,540
|16,438
|16,349
Accrued interest receivable
|4,914
|5,317
|4,804
|4,945
|4,785
Other real estate owned
|1,817
|3,300
|1,471
|1,459
|1,443
Goodwill
|4,580
|4,580
|4,580
|4,580
|4,580
Prepaid expenses
|675
|825
|469
|621
|768
Other assets
|13,842
|13,584
|16,421
|16,032
|15,917
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,259,966
|$
|1,265,238
|$
|1,274,614
|$
|1,253,661
|$
|1,246,721
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
|$
|333,681
|$
|313,435
|$
|309,753
|$
|296,249
|$
|287,029
Demand, interest bearing
|129,340
|130,988
|122,353
|129,435
|125,643
Savings and money market
|425,757
|467,788
|482,335
|472,050
|496,697
Time
|129,675
|138,084
|130,630
|124,604
|115,622
Total Deposits
|1,018,453
|1,050,295
|1,045,071
|1,022,338
|1,024,991
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|100,000
|75,000
|85,000
|91,000
|86,000
Note payable
|3,600
|3,750
|3,900
|4,050
|4,200
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|17,455
|16,913
|19,447
|17,546
|17,198
Total Liabilities
|1,139,508
|1,145,958
|1,153,418
|1,134,934
|1,132,389
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value
|85,854
|85,565
|85,309
|85,159
|84,603
Retained Earnings
|37,866
|34,654
|34,655
|32,306
|29,842
Accumulated other comprehensive (losses) earnings, net of tax
|(3,262
|)
|(939
|)
|1,232
|1,262
|(113
|)
Total Stockholders' Equity
|120,458
|119,280
|121,196
|118,727
|114,332
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,259,966
|$
|1,265,238
|$
|1,274,614
|$
|1,253,661
|$
|1,246,721
FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2018
2017
2017
2017
2017
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|10,399
|$
|10,867
|$
|10,646
|$
|10,370
|$
|10,073
Interest on dividends and securities
|2,090
|2,119
|2,085
|1,989
|1,943
Interest on deposits with other financial institutions
|72
|42
|54
|19
|11
Total interest income
|12,561
|13,028
|12,785
|12,378
|12,027
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
|737
|757
|737
|677
|636
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|349
|249
|241
|214
|146
Interest on note payable
|53
|52
|54
|55
|53
Total interest expense
|1,139
|1,058
|1,032
|946
|835
NET INTEREST INCOME
|11,422
|11,970
|11,753
|11,432
|11,192
Recovery of loan losses
|-
|(220
|)
|-
|(140
|)
|-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RECOVERY OF LOAN LOSSES
|11,422
|12,190
|11,753
|11,572
|11,192
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges
|529
|532
|571
|564
|597
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|-
|59
|123
|28
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|99
|97
|102
|89
|102
Other income
|214
|237
|240
|236
|283
Total noninterest income
|842
|866
|972
|1,012
|1,010
NONINTEREST EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits
|4,121
|4,906
|4,824
|4,862
|4,774
Occupancy expense
|657
|685
|704
|707
|651
Equipment expense
|523
|402
|436
|406
|402
Professional fees
|203
|261
|340
|408
|473
FDIC assessment
|90
|90
|90
|90
|130
Telephone, postage, supplies
|314
|324
|321
|325
|297
Advertising expense
|100
|109
|127
|107
|108
Data processing expense
|143
|143
|145
|144
|139
Low income housing expense
|129
|122
|122
|123
|105
Surety insurance
|89
|87
|89
|89
|84
Director fees
|72
|72
|72
|72
|72
Other real estate owned (income) expense, net
|(333
|)
|63
|-
|7
|10
Other expenses
|313
|354
|378
|338
|360
Total noninterest expense
|6,421
|7,618
|7,648
|7,678
|7,605
EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|5,843
|5,438
|5,077
|4,906
|4,597
Provision for income taxes
|1,655
|4,478
|1,766
|1,555
|1,508
NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|4,188
|$
|960
|$
|3,311
|$
|3,351
|$
|3,089
FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary
(Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2018
2017
2017
2017
2017
Per Share and Shareholder Information:
Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.42
Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.41
Cash dividends declared
|$
|973
|$
|964
|$
|961
|$
|886
|$
|823
Average shares outstanding
|7,463
|7,412
|7,375
|7,342
|7,300
Average diluted shares outstanding
|7,685
|7,669
|7,619
|7,585
|7,518
Shares outstanding as of end of period
|7,481
|7,442
|7,403
|7,362
|7,311
SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA
Annualized return on average assets
|1.32
|%
|0.30
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.00
|%
Annualized return on average equity
|14.18
|%
|3.18
|%
|11.10
|%
|11.58
|%
|11.24
|%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)
|3.86
|%
|4.01
|%
|3.97
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.97
|%
Average loans as a percent of average deposits
|80.23
|%
|79.17
|%
|78.73
|%
|81.18
|%
|79.73
|%
Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets
|9.30
|%
|9.47
|%
|9.43
|%
|9.21
|%
|8.91
|%
Annualized common dividend payout ratio
|23.23
|%
|100.42
|%
|29.02
|%
|26.44
|%
|26.64
|%
(Extracted from
LOANS
audited annual
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
financial statements)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2018
2017
2017
2017
2017
Real estate loans:
Construction
|$
|36,775
|$
|35,206
|$
|49,374
|$
|46,325
|$
|49,490
Commercial
|453,999
|456,992
|443,556
|436,286
|431,295
Multi family
|105,780
|105,138
|109,396
|104,373
|112,911
Residential
|175,656
|173,476
|174,000
|166,610
|169,373
Commercial & industrial loans
|51,520
|55,727
|51,827
|57,217
|49,277
Consumer loans
|17,993
|14,057
|11,193
|8,884
|6,065
Gross loans
|841,723
|840,596
|839,346
|819,695
|818,411
Net deferred loan (fees) cost
|(489
|)
|(659
|)
|4
|(1,010
|)
|(1,076
|)
Allowance for loan losses
|(10,186
|)
|(10,171
|)
|(10,250
|)
|(10,177
|)
|(10,144
|)
NET LOANS
|$
|831,048
|$
|829,766
|$
|829,100
|$
|808,508
|$
|807,191
|NET INTEREST INCOME AND AVERAGE BALANCES
|FNB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
|Three months ended March 31,
|2018
|2017
Annualized
Annualized
Average
Average
Average
Average
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans, gross (1) (2)
|$
|836,165
|$
|10,399
|5.04
|%
|$
|807,741
|10,073
|5.06
|%
Taxable securities
|221,387
|1,364
|2.50
|%
|219,857
|1,210
|2.23
|%
Nontaxable securities (3)
|130,045
|872
|2.72
|%
|135,706
|982
|2.93
|%
Interest on deposits in
other financial institutions
|26,536
|72
|1.10
|%
|5,114
|11
|0.87
|%
Total interest earning assets
|1,214,133
|12,707
|4.24
|%
|1,168,418
|12,276
|4.26
|%
Cash and due from banks
|6,252
|15,275
Premises
|9,275
|9,720
Other assets
|40,915
|39,865
Total noninterest earning assets
|56,442
|64,860
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,270,575
|$
|1,233,278
Demand, int bearing
|130,927
|37
|0.11
|%
|123,675
|28
|0.09
|%
Money market
|360,353
|340
|0.38
|%
|400,081
|389
|0.39
|%
Savings
|88,574
|23
|0.11
|%
|89,149
|22
|0.10
|%
Time deposits
|135,962
|337
|1.01
|%
|114,577
|197
|0.70
|%
FHLB advances
|90,104
|349
|1.57
|%
|89,344
|146
|0.66
|%
Note payable
|3,675
|53
|5.85
|%
|5,732
|53
|3.75
|%
Total interest bearing liabilities
|809,595
|1,139
|0.57
|%
|822,558
|835
|0.41
|%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES:
Demand deposits
|326,346
|285,583
Other liabilities
|16,447
|15,211
Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|342,793
|300,794
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,152,388
|1,123,352
Stockholders' equity
|118,157
|109,926
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,270,545
|$
|1,233,278
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
ON TOTAL EARNING ASSETS (4)
|$
|11,568
|3.86
|%
|$
|11,441
|3.97
|%
Cautionary Statement: This release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated herein. Management's assumptions and projections are based on their anticipation of future events and actual performance may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties which could impact future financial performance include, among others, (a) competitive pressures in the banking industry; (b) changes in the interest rate environment; (c) general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally or locally, including fluctuations in real estate values; (d) changes in the regulatory environment; (e) changes in business conditions or the securities markets and inflation; (f) possible shortages of gas and electricity at utility companies operating in the State of California, and (g) the effects of terrorism, including the events of September 11, 2001, and thereafter, and the conduct of war on terrorism by the United States and its allies. Therefore, the information set forth herein, together with other information contained in the periodic reports filed by FNB Bancorp with the Securities and Exchange Commission, should be carefully considered when evaluating its business prospects. FNB Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release. Statements concerning the potential merger of the Company with TriCo Bancshares and the potential merger of the Bank with Tri Counties Bank may also be forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to the Company's Annual Report on Forms 10-K and 10-K/A for the year ended December 31 2017, the TriCo Bancshares Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and the TriCo Bancshares Form S-4 Registration Statement, as well as their other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Contacts:
Tom McGraw, Chief Executive Officer (650) 875-4864
Dave Curtis, Chief Financial Officer (650) 875-4862
SOURCE: FNB Bancorp