FNB Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings of $0.54 Per Diluted Share

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2018 / FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNBG), parent company of First National Bank of Northern California (the 'Bank'), today announced net earnings available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2018 of $4,188,000 or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $3,089,000 or $0.41 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017. First quarter results include the first full quarter of federal income tax rates of 21% following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ('H.R.1') in December 2017 which reduced the federal income tax rate from 35% to 21% beginning January 1, 2018. First quarter results also reflect the sale of our OREO property located in South San Francisco, CA at a pretax gain of $392,000.

On December 11, 2017, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization ('Merger Agreement') with TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) pursuant to which the Company would merge with and into TriCo Bancshares and the Bank would merge with and into Tri Counties Bank, the California state banking subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares. Consummation of the mergers is subject to the receipt of approvals by the shareholders of each of the Company and TriCo Bancshares, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other closing conditions which are customary for such transactions. TriCo Bancshares has filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission containing a joint proxy statement/prospectus which the Company and TriCo Bancshares are providing to their shareholders of record on April 9, 2018 for the special meetings of their respective shareholders to be held on May 29, 2018 seeking approvals of the Merger Agreement and the mergers.

'During the first quarter of 2018, the Company was able to grow our net loan portfolio by $1.3 million. Growth in our non-interest bearing DDA liabilities totaled $20.2 million. Cash outflows from higher cost deposit liabilities were offset by an increase in our FHLB borrowings outstanding of $25 million. Our personnel worked diligently during the first quarter to maintain our profitability while continuing to provide for our customers' financial needs, providing them with what they need when they need it,' stated CEO Tom McGraw.

'During the first quarter of 2018, we were able to sell our South San Francisco, CA OREO commercial real estate property for a pretax gain of $392,000. The purchase and sale agreement for this property sale requires that the Company continue our efforts to obtain a formally agreed upon toxic soil and water remediation plan with the local water board. We have set aside $725,000 to cover the expected future remediation and monitoring costs based on advice we have received from our soil and water engineering consultant, which could vary in the future,' continued Tom McGraw.

FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) As of March 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 21,233 $ 25,337 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 130 205 Securities available for sale, at fair value 348,264 353,364 Other equity securities 7,567 7,211 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 831,049 807,191 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,159 9,571 Bank owned life insurance 16,736 16,349 Accrued interest receivable 4,914 4,785 Other real estate owned 1,817 1,443 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 675 768 Other assets 13,842 15,917 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,259,966 $ 1,246,721 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 333,681 $ 287,029 Demand, interest bearing 129,340 125,643 Savings and money market 425,757 496,697 Time 129,675 115,622 Total Deposits 1,018,453 1,024,991 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 100,000 86,000 Note payable 3,600 4,200 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,455 17,198 Total Liabilities 1,139,508 1,132,389 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value 85,854 84,603 Retained earnings 37,866 29,842 Accumulated other comprehensive losses, net of tax (3,262 ) (113 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 120,458 114,332 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,259,966 $ 1,246,721





FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2017 2016 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,399 $ 10,073 $ 41,956 $ 38,313 Interest on dividends and securities 2,090 1,943 8,136 7,156 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 72 11 126 44 Total interest income 12,561 12,027 50,218 45,513 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 737 636 2,807 2,780 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 349 146 850 67 Interest on note payable 53 53 214 222 Total interest expense 1,139 835 3,871 3,069 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,422 11,192 46,347 42,444 (Recovery of) provision for loan losses - - (360 ) 150 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY OF) PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 11,422 11,192 46,707 42,294 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 529 597 2,264 2,461 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities - 28 210 438 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 99 102 390 402 Other income 214 283 996 1,294 Total noninterest income 842 1,010 3,860 4,595 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,121 4,774 19,366 19,474 Occupancy expense 657 651 2,747 2,528 Equipment expense 523 402 1,646 1,765 Professional fees 203 473 1,482 1,363 FDIC assessment 90 130 400 600 Telephone, postage, supplies 314 297 1,267 1,199 Advertising expense 100 108 451 524 Data processing expense 143 139 571 657 Low income housing expense 129 105 472 284 Surety insurance 89 84 349 347 Director fees 72 72 288 288 Other real estate owned (income) expense, net (333 ) 10 80 (5 ) Other expenses 313 360 1,430 1,668 Total noninterest expense 6,421 7,605 30,549 30,692 EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,843 4,597 20,018 16,197 Provision for income taxes 1,655 1,508 9,307 5,696 NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 4,188 $ 3,089 $ 10,711 $ 10,501 Per Share and Shareholder Information Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.56 $ 0.42 $ 1.46 $ 1.45 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 1.41 $ 1.42 Cash dividends declared $ 973 $ 780 $ 3,634 $ 2,890 Average shares outstanding 7,463 7,300 7,361 7,233 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,685 7,518 7,607 7,417 Shares outstanding as of the end of period 7,481 7,311 7,442 7,280





FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2017 2016 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 1,270,575 $ 1,233,278 $ 1,257,836 $ 1,163,454 Total Loans 836,165 807,741 823,333 746,829 Total Earning Assets 1,214,133 1,168,418 1,192,081 1,099,192 Total Deposits 1,042,162 1,013,065 1,033,117 1,017,398 Total Stockholder's Equity 118,157 109,926 116,814 109,854 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 1.32 % 1.00 % 0.85 % 0.90 % Annualized return on average equity 14.18 % 11.24 % 9.17 % 9.56 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.86 % 3.97 % 3.95 % 3.95 % Average loans as a percent of average deposits 80.23 % 79.73 % 79.69 % 73.41 % Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets 9.30 % 8.91 % 9.29 % 9.44 % Annualized common dividend payout ratio 23.22 % 25.25 % 33.93 % 27.52 %





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Extracted from (Dollars in ihousands) audited annual (Unaudited) financial statements) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Non-accrual loans $ 3,774 $ 1,940 $ 6,933 $ 7,363 $ 8,444 Other real estate owned 1,817 3,300 1,471 1,459 1,443 Total non-performing assets $ 5,591 $ 5,240 $ 8,404 $ 8,822 $ 9,887 Loan loss reserve $ 10,186 $ 10,171 $ 10,250 $ 10,177 $ 10,144 Non-accrual loans/Gross loans 0.45 % 0.23 % 0.83 % 0.90 % 1.03 % Loan loss reserves/Gross loans 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.24 % 1.24 %





FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Extracted from audited annual (Unaudited) financial statements) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 21,233 $ 18,353 $ 23,714 $ 21,859 $ 25,337 Interest-bearing time deposits with financial institutions 130 130 230 230 205 Securities available for sale, at fair value 348,264 355,857 360,301 362,006 353,364 Other equity securities 7,567 7,567 7,567 7,567 7,211 Loans, net of deferred loan fees and allowance for loan losses 831,049 829,766 829,100 808,508 807,191 Bank premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,159 9,322 9,417 9,416 9,571 Bank owned life insurance 16,736 16,637 16,540 16,438 16,349 Accrued interest receivable 4,914 5,317 4,804 4,945 4,785 Other real estate owned 1,817 3,300 1,471 1,459 1,443 Goodwill 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 4,580 Prepaid expenses 675 825 469 621 768 Other assets 13,842 13,584 16,421 16,032 15,917 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,259,966 $ 1,265,238 $ 1,274,614 $ 1,253,661 $ 1,246,721 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand, noninterest bearing $ 333,681 $ 313,435 $ 309,753 $ 296,249 $ 287,029 Demand, interest bearing 129,340 130,988 122,353 129,435 125,643 Savings and money market 425,757 467,788 482,335 472,050 496,697 Time 129,675 138,084 130,630 124,604 115,622 Total Deposits 1,018,453 1,050,295 1,045,071 1,022,338 1,024,991 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 100,000 75,000 85,000 91,000 86,000 Note payable 3,600 3,750 3,900 4,050 4,200 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,455 16,913 19,447 17,546 17,198 Total Liabilities 1,139,508 1,145,958 1,153,418 1,134,934 1,132,389 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value 85,854 85,565 85,309 85,159 84,603 Retained Earnings 37,866 34,654 34,655 32,306 29,842 Accumulated other comprehensive (losses) earnings, net of tax (3,262 ) (939 ) 1,232 1,262 (113 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 120,458 119,280 121,196 118,727 114,332 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,259,966 $ 1,265,238 $ 1,274,614 $ 1,253,661 $ 1,246,721





FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 10,399 $ 10,867 $ 10,646 $ 10,370 $ 10,073 Interest on dividends and securities 2,090 2,119 2,085 1,989 1,943 Interest on deposits with other financial institutions 72 42 54 19 11 Total interest income 12,561 13,028 12,785 12,378 12,027 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 737 757 737 677 636 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 349 249 241 214 146 Interest on note payable 53 52 54 55 53 Total interest expense 1,139 1,058 1,032 946 835 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,422 11,970 11,753 11,432 11,192 Recovery of loan losses - (220 ) - (140 ) - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RECOVERY OF LOAN LOSSES 11,422 12,190 11,753 11,572 11,192 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 529 532 571 564 597 Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities - - 59 123 28 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 99 97 102 89 102 Other income 214 237 240 236 283 Total noninterest income 842 866 972 1,012 1,010 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 4,121 4,906 4,824 4,862 4,774 Occupancy expense 657 685 704 707 651 Equipment expense 523 402 436 406 402 Professional fees 203 261 340 408 473 FDIC assessment 90 90 90 90 130 Telephone, postage, supplies 314 324 321 325 297 Advertising expense 100 109 127 107 108 Data processing expense 143 143 145 144 139 Low income housing expense 129 122 122 123 105 Surety insurance 89 87 89 89 84 Director fees 72 72 72 72 72 Other real estate owned (income) expense, net (333 ) 63 - 7 10 Other expenses 313 354 378 338 360 Total noninterest expense 6,421 7,618 7,648 7,678 7,605 EARNINGS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,843 5,438 5,077 4,906 4,597 Provision for income taxes 1,655 4,478 1,766 1,555 1,508 NET EARNINGS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 4,188 $ 960 $ 3,311 $ 3,351 $ 3,089





FNB Bancorp and Subsidiary (Dollar and share amounts in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Per Share and Shareholder Information: Basic earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.56 $ 0.13 $ 0.45 $ 0.46 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders $ 0.54 $ 0.13 $ 0.43 $ 0.44 $ 0.41 Cash dividends declared $ 973 $ 964 $ 961 $ 886 $ 823 Average shares outstanding 7,463 7,412 7,375 7,342 7,300 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,685 7,669 7,619 7,585 7,518 Shares outstanding as of end of period 7,481 7,442 7,403 7,362 7,311 SELECTED PERFORMANCE DATA Annualized return on average assets 1.32 % 0.30 % 1.05 % 1.07 % 1.00 % Annualized return on average equity 14.18 % 3.18 % 11.10 % 11.58 % 11.24 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) 3.86 % 4.01 % 3.97 % 3.93 % 3.97 % Average loans as a percent of average deposits 80.23 % 79.17 % 78.73 % 81.18 % 79.73 % Average total stockholders' equity as a % of average total assets 9.30 % 9.47 % 9.43 % 9.21 % 8.91 % Annualized common dividend payout ratio 23.23 % 100.42 % 29.02 % 26.44 % 26.64 %





(Extracted from LOANS audited annual (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) financial statements) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Real estate loans: Construction $ 36,775 $ 35,206 $ 49,374 $ 46,325 $ 49,490 Commercial 453,999 456,992 443,556 436,286 431,295 Multi family 105,780 105,138 109,396 104,373 112,911 Residential 175,656 173,476 174,000 166,610 169,373 Commercial & industrial loans 51,520 55,727 51,827 57,217 49,277 Consumer loans 17,993 14,057 11,193 8,884 6,065 Gross loans 841,723 840,596 839,346 819,695 818,411 Net deferred loan (fees) cost (489 ) (659 ) 4 (1,010 ) (1,076 ) Allowance for loan losses (10,186 ) (10,171 ) (10,250 ) (10,177 ) (10,144 ) NET LOANS $ 831,048 $ 829,766 $ 829,100 $ 808,508 $ 807,191