Infrastructure services provider Nexus Infrastructure saw shares plummet on Friday after warning that the performance of its TriConnex utility unit will fall short of expectations. Compared to 2016, TriConnex managed to increase its order book by 44% last year but the conversion of revenue from the order book has reportedly taken longer than in previous years. Nexus said that this delay is often caused by the fact that TriConnex is appointed very early on in the preconstruction stage, often ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...