Marketing and PR group Porta Communications announced a boardroom rejig on Friday as the company plans to merge two parts of its UK operation. Group chief executive Steffan Williams has left the group with immediate effect and will cease to be a director by 5 May at the very latest. Emma Kane, chief executive of Redleaf Communications, and Brian Tyson, managing partner of Newgate Australia, have been appointed as joint chief executives of Porta and will respectively manage the group's UK and ...

