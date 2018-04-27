Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2018) - Canntab Therapeutics (CSE: PILL) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Markham, Ontario-based Canntab is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company, en-gaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical grade formulations of cannabinoids.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Canntab" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

Canntab has developed inhouse technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended/sustained release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use.

Jeff Renwick, CEO, stated: "We are proud to announce that Canntab has joined the growing family of cannabis companies listed on the CSE, and believe that this represents an important milestone for the Company and our loyal shareholders. Canntab was able to take this step on only the second anniversary from its date of incorporation, and we intend to continue taking steps like these to enhance shareholder value, increase liquidity and execute on our strategic vision."

Following the recent filing of 3 additional US patent applications and 1 international application, Canntab's portfolio now includes 11 patent applications in the United States and internationally. These recent patent applications pertain to a variety of Canntab's innovative technologies related to oral dosage formulations of pharmaceutical cannabis.

The company has engaged Trevor Moore, a veteran of the Canadian medical cannabis industry, to assist the company prepare its application for a Dealers' License. Mr. Moore, having previously helped two Licensed Producers obtain their licenses, is an expert in the areas of quality assurance, regulatory compliance and government relations.

The Dealer's License will allow Canntab to continue with the development of its proprietary products including the XR Tablet and allow Canntab to manufacture and sell the products in Canada and elsewhere. Upon receiving its Dealer's License, the company plans to apply for an export permit, which to-gether will allow the company to export its proprietary Extended Release Tablet to certain international markets.

Canntab is currently in the midst of seeking approval from Health Canada for its extended release tablets and making batches of the tablets for third-party clinical trials in Canada.

The company has a joint venture agreement with Australia-based Queensland Bauxite to manufacture, distribute and sell Canntab's proprietary products, including its XR cannabis tablets, in Australia. The company also plans to enter the United States market by obtaining a manufacturing and distributors license in certain US states.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.canntab.ca, contact Richard Goldstein, CFO, at 416-957-6303 or email info@canntab.ca.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com