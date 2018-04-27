Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has completed three additional drill holes during the current diamond drilling program at the Everest Vein, located in the Gold Drop Property - Southwest Zone. The Gold Drop Property is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GGX Gold" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_xf9o2bqa/GGX-Gold-TSXVGGX-Three-additional-drill-holes-completed-at-the-Everest-Vein-located-in-the-Gold-Drop-Property--Southwest-Zone

The Everest vein is located approximately 600 metres southwest, and 100 metres east of the COD Vein worksite, where the company has recently completed the first 24 holes of the ongoing Phase III drill program. The Everest Vein was discovered in 2017 by company prospectors during hand pitting at a zone of local quartz float, exposing the vein in-situ.

The current drill program on the Everest Vein, which has never been drill tested, is designed to test the vein at depth. The following intercepts are reported as core length.

DDEVE18-4 - Intersected a 7.18 meter mineralized and silicified zone including 1.22 metres of quartz veining.

DDEVE18-5 - Intersected two silicified and mineralized zones totaling 11.81 metres including 1.25 meters of quartz veining.

DDEVE18-6 - Intersected a 4.91 metre mineralized zone that includes a 1.35 meter quartz vein intercept.

The core is being split and shipped to Vancouver for analysis. The company is also awaiting results from the core recently submitted from the first 3 holes on the Everest vein.

Chip samples collected in 2017 across the approximately 0.4 metre wide vein exposure returned up to 52.8 grams per tonne gold and 377 grams per tonne silver while a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 grams per tonne gold and 630 grams per tonne silver.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com