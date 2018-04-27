New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Cannabis Industry Keeps Making Steps Forward," featuring Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOHE).

Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) is helping to provide cannabis companies with support in one of the most challenging areas - payment.

Global Payout's solution for the cannabis sector comes from its former subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology. A technology and business development company whose motto is "Key to Cashless," MoneyTrac is focused on providing alternative options for banking and electronic finance.

In its quest to offer payment solutions to the cannabis industry, MoneyTrac has turned to blockchain technology. Blockchain is a distributed ledger system - a form of data keeping where responsibility for the record is shared across a network rather than kept in one place. It's the technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Through cryptocurrencies, blockchain has become the leading way of transferring value outside of the mainstream banking sector.

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

