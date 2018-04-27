

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion for the marketing authorization of Prolia (denosumab) for the treatment of bone loss associated with long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy in adult patients at increased risk of fracture. The CHMP recommendation is supported by a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Prolia compared with risedronate in patients receiving glucocorticoid treatment.



The U.S. FDA is currently reviewing a supplemental Biologics License Application for the expanded indication and has set a PDUFA action date of May 28, 2018.



