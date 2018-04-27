Regulatory News:

The 2017 Registration Document of SoLocal Group (Paris:LOCAL) has been filed with French financial markets authority (AMF) on April 26th, 2018 under filing number D.18-0432. It is made available to the public under the conditions provided by the regulations in force. The French version of the Registration Document is available to the public on SoLocal Group's corporate website via the following link www.solocalgroup.com/fr/finance/documents-de-reference and on AMF's website via the following link www.amf-france.org.

The free English translation of the Registration Document will follow and will be accessible via the following link http://www.solocalgroup.com/en/finance/reference-documents.

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group is positioned as the trusted and local digital partner supporting business companies to accelerate their growth. To succeed in this transformation, it relies on its six key assets some of them being unique in France: media with very high audiences, powerful geolocated data, scalable technological platforms, commercial coverage throughout France, privileged partnerships with GAFAM and numerous talents (experts in data, IT development, digital marketing, etc.). SoLocal Group's activities are structured around two axes. First, a range of "full web apps" digital services on all devices (PCs, mobiles, tablets and personal assistants), offered in the form of packs and subscriptions, ("Digital Presence", "Digital Advertising", "Digital Website"," Digital Solutions" and "Print to Digital"), and integrating a digital coaching service, to support clients success. Second, flagship owned media (PagesJaunes and Mappy) used daily by Frenchs and offering an enriching and differentiating user experience. With more than 460,000 customers across France and 2.4 billion visits on its media, the Group generated revenues of €756 million in 2017, 84% coming from Internet making it one of the leading European players in terms of online advertising revenue. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information is available at www.solocalgroup.com.

