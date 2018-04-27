sprite-preloader
Millicom Completes Sale of Tigo Senegal Operation

LUXEMBOURG, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millicom announced today it has completed the transaction announced on July 31, 2017 for the sale of its Tigo Senegal operation to the consortium consisting of NJJ, Sofima and Teyliom Group.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 305 476 7352 / +1 305 302 2858

press@millicom.com

Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+352 277 59094

investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44 20 3249 2460

investors@millicom.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-completes-sale-of-tigo-senegal-operation,c2508159

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2508159/831556.pdf

Millicom completes sale of Tigo Senegal operation


© 2018 PR Newswire