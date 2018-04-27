Medical Device Connectivity Market Worth 2,670.3 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Medical Device Connectivity Market by Product (Integration Solutions, Interface Devices, Telemetry, Connectivity Hub, Services) Technology (Wired, Wireless, Hybrid) End User (Hospitals, Home, Ambulatory Care, Diagnostic Centres) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 2,670.3 Million by 2023 from USD 939.4 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 23.2%.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 117 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 205 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Connectivity Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-device-connectivity-market-83792455.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports

The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing penetration of EHRs & health information exchange systems in healthcare organizations, growing focus on care quality and patient safety, healthcare IT initiatives driving the integration of medical devices with hospital information systems, and the growing need to curtail healthcare costs through a connected healthcare environment.

Medical device connectivity solutions dominated the market in 2017

On the basis of products and services, the market is segmented into medical device connectivity solutions and medical device connectivity services. In 2017, the medical device connectivity solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The increased adoption of EHRs and other interoperability solutions in healthcare organizations, growing regulatory requirements & healthcare reforms, shift of point-of-care diagnostics from hospitals to home care settings, and the growing need for integrated healthcare systems to improve the quality and outcome of healthcare are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Wired solutions held the largest share of the medical device connectivity market in 2017

By technology, the market is segmented into wired, wireless, and hybrid technologies. The wired technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the medical device connectivity market in 2017. This dominant share is mainly attributed to the various advantages offered by wired solutions such as better physical control, enhanced data security and reliability, and high-speed networked connectivity.

Ask for PDF Brochure@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=83792455

By end user, home healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the global medical device connectivity market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, ambulatory care settings, and imaging & diagnostic centers. The home healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing reliance of patients on telehealth solutions, such as remote monitoring via phones and the internet to manage their health conditions. Also, governments in a number of countries are implementing various initiatives to promote home healthcare, which is expected to further drive the growth of this end-user segment in the coming years.

North America dominated the market in 2017

In 2017, North America dominated the global medical device connectivity market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the region's favorable regulatory scenario, the high adoption of medical device connectivity solutions for establishing interoperability to curtail soaring healthcare costs, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies.

The key players in the Medical Device Connectivity Market are GE Healthcare (US), Qualcomm (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Philips (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), Cisco Systems (US), Infosys Limited (India), Digi International (US), NantHealth (US), Bernoulli Enterprise (US), True Process (US), iHealth Labs (US), and Lantronix (US).

Know more about the Medical Device Connectivity Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-device-connectivity-market-83792455.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets