Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) reported upbeat Q1 results and updated its fiscal 2018 guidance.



First-quarter non-GAAP net income increased 48% to $54.5 million or $0.77 per share. Net sales increased 12% to a record $607.3 million. Non-GAAP net sales increased 10% to $599.0 million.



The company now expects 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share between $3.27 and $3.37 (prior between $3.17 and $3.27). The company currently expects 2018 net sales growth of about 8.0% to 10.0% (prior 5.5% - 7.5%), compared with 2017 net sales of $2.47 billion. The company expects non-GAAP net sales growth of about 6.5% - 8.5% (prior 4.0% - 6.0%) which excludes about $40 million in net sales associated with the new revenue accounting standard.



**



CACI International Inc. (CAI) reported increased results for the first quarter. Net income totaled $17.12 million or $0.83 per share versus $5.27 million or $0.27 per share last year. Revenue rose 17.0% to $95.37 million from $81.51 million last year. Analysts expected earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $95.28 million.



**



Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a first-quarter profit that more than doubled from a year ago, driven largely by a 46% growth in revenues.



First-quarter profit was $1.63 billion or $3.27 per share, up from $724 million or $1.48 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Sales surged 43% to $51.04 billion from $35.71 billion a year ago. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $49.87 billion for the quarter.



Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects sales of $51.0 billion - $54.0 billion. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $52.2 billion.



**



Abaxis Inc. (ABAX) reported stellar results for the fourth quarter. Net income was $10.02 million or $0.43 per share versus $7.55 million or $0.33 per share last year. Excluding items, Abaxis reported adjusted earnings of $9.73 million or $0.42 per share for the period. Revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $67.92 million from $58.20 million last year. Analysts expected earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter.



**



SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) reported upbeat Q1 results. Q1 net income was $54 million or $1.03 per diluted share compared to $35 million or $0.65 per share for Q1 2017. Revenue was $783 million in Q1 2018, up from $747 million in Q1 2017. Analysts expected earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $770.6 million for the quarter.



**



BJ's Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) reported higher-thanexpected Q1 results. Net income increased 58.3% to $14.7 million from $9.3 million last year. Earnings per share increased 67.6% to $0.70 from $0.42 year ago. Total revenues grew 8.0% to $278.5 million. Analysts expected earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $274.23 million for the quarter.



**



Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) reported upbeat revenuesd for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2018. Net income was $6.74 million or $0.36 per share versus $4.87 million or $0.27 per share last year. Net revenues rose 5.3% to $56.3 million from $53.4 million last year. Consensus - $0.37 per share and revenue of $54.66 million.



**



Resmed Inc. (RMD) reported stellar Q3 results. Net income was $110.13 million or $0.76 per share versus $87.82 million or $0.62 per share last year. Excluding items, Resmed reported adjusted earnings of $132.55 million or $0.92 per share for the period. Revenue rose 15.1% to $591.63 million from $514.20 million last year. Analysts expected earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $573.95 million for the quarter.



**



Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) reported upbeat revenue for the scond quarter, and reiterated FY guidance. Q2 net income was $660.1 million or $0.47 per share versus $652.8 million or $0.45 per share last year. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53, up 18% over the prior year. Revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $6.03 billion from $5.29 billion last year.



The company continues to expect FY18 GAAP EPS in the range of $3.32 - $3.36 and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.48 - $2.53. Consensus - $2.49 per share.



**



Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) issued strong financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2018, while reporting upbeat Q1 results.



Paul Auvil, chief financial officer of Proofpoint, said, 'The company remains well-positioned to execute our disciplined growth strategy given our ongoing investments in innovation for our customers and commitment to generate attractive revenue and cash flow growth for our shareholders.'



**



SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) issued strong financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2018, while reporting higher-than-expected Q1 results.



Net income in the first quarter of 2018 was $3.3 million or $0.19 per share versus $3.0 million or $0.17 per share last year. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.39 versus $0.25 last year. Revenue was $59.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $51.9 million in the first quarter of 2017, reflecting 14% growth in revenue from the first quarter of 2017. Consensus - $0.31 per share on revenue of $57.85 million.



Sees Q2 revenue of $59.4 million - $60.0 million, GAAP EPS of $0.14 - $0.16, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 - $0.34. Consensus - $0.32/Shr on revenue of $59.6 million.



Expects 2018 revenue of $242 million - $244 million, GAAP EPS of $0.70 - $0.74, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 - $1.45. Consensus - $1.34 per share on revenue of $242.55 million.



**



Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) reported net income of $16.7 million or $0.44 per share versus $7.5 million or $0.20 per share last year. Revenue was $464.9 million versus $380.6 million in 2017. Consensus - $0.32 per share on revenue of $445.3 million.



**



Covanta Holding Corp. (CVA) affirmed its 2018 guidance, while reporting narrower loss for the first quarter. GAAP EPS was $1.53 versus loss $0.41 per share, and non-GAAP loss was $0.09 per share versus loss $0.41 per share last year. Revenue increased to $458 million from $404 million last year.



**



KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Q3 net income was $306.88 million or $1.95 per share versus $253.56 million or $1.61 per share last year. Excluding items, KLA-Tencor reported adjusted earnings of $318.14 million or $2.02 per share for the period. Revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $1.02 billion from $0.91 billion last year. Consensus - $1.99 per share on revenue of $1 billion.



**



Matthews International Corp. (MATW) reported Q2 GAAP net income of $18.2 million or $0.57 per share versus $14.9 million or $0.46 per share last year. Non-GAAP net income was $29.6 million or $0.93 per share versus $27.3 million or $0.84 per share last year. Sales rose 8.7% to $414.1 million from $380.9 million last year. Consensus - $0.91 per share on revenue of $396 million.



Joseph Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The Company's results for the fiscal 2018 second quarter were in line with our internal expectations and we are on track to achieve the fiscal 2018 targets that we increased in reporting our first quarter results.'



**



FICO (FICO) revised up its 2018 financial guidance, above consensus, while reporting upbeat Q2 results.



GAAP net income for the quarter was $32.3 million or $1.03 per share versus $25.1 million or $0.78 per share last year. Non-GAAP net income was $48.1 million or $1.54 per share vs. $34.0 million or $1.05 per share last year. Revenues totaled $257.9 million versus $228.4 million last year. Consensus - $1.37 per share on revenue of $244.27 million.



**



Enova International (ENVA) issued strong financial forecast for the second quarter and full year 2018, while reporting upbeat Q1 results.



Net income was $28 million or $0.81 per share versus $14 million or $0.41 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $35 million or $1.02 per share versus $15 million or $0.45 per share reporteda year ago. Revenues rose 32% to $254 million from $192 million last year. Consensus - $0.68 per share on revenue of $231.49 million.



For the second quarter of 2018, Enova expects total revenue of $230 million - $245 million, GAAP EPS of $0.34 - $0.56, and adjusted EPS of $0.41 - $0.62. Consensus - $0.59 per share on revenue of $225.8 million.



For the full year 2018, Enova expects total revenue of $980 million - $1.04 billion, GAAP EPS of $1.69 - $2.25, and adjusted EPS of $2.10 - $2.66. Consensus - $2.02 per share on revenue of $979.21 million.



**



United States Steel Corp. (X) reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Net income was $18 million or $0.10 per share versus a loss of $180 million or $1.03 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $57 million or $0.32 per share for the period. Revenue was $3.15 billion versus $2.73 billion last year. Consensus - $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.



**



Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) reported a turnaround to profit for the first quarter.



**



Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) reported higher-than-expected Q1 results. First quarter 2018 net income was $16.2 million or $0.48 per share versus first quarter 2017 net income of $10.3 million or $0.31 per share. Revenue for the current quarter was $1.1 billion compared with $892.8 million for the first quarter 2017. Consensus - $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.



FY18, Long Term Outlook



The company expects 2018 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.34 - $2.44. Seventeen Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $2.35 per share.



**



DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) issued upbeat Q2, FY18 guidance, while reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.



**



Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (GDI) reported upbeat Q1 results. Net income was $42.4 million, or $0.20 per share, versus a loss of $7.1 million, or $0.05 per share last year. Adjusted net income increased 301% to $80.7 million, or $0.38 per share, compared to $20.1 million, or $0.13 per share, in the prior year. Revenue was $619.6 million, up 29% from last year. Consensus - $0.29 per share on revenue of $581.53 million.



**



Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) increased its full year guidance, while reporting stellar Q1 results. Q1 GAAP net income was $63 million or $0.65 per share versus $26 million or $0.27 per share last year. Non-GAAP net income was $63 million or $0.65 per share compared to $28 million or $0.30 per share a year ago. Net sales increased to $403 million from $309 million generated in the same period of last year. Consensus - $0.51 per share on revenue of $370.91 million.



Guidance



The company increased its full year 2018 sales guidance to $1,170 million - $1,185 million as compared to its prior guidance of $1,115 million - $1,135 million. The company also increased its full year 2018 GAAP earnings per share guidance to $0.77 - $0.82 compared to prior guidance of $0.64 - $0.70. Analysts expect earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion for 2018.



***



