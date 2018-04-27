The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 26 April 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1348.45 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1340.43 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1362.97 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1354.95 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

