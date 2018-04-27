HUTN, Inc.: Up to $75,000 to Join a New Social Network?

Meggalife.com Transfers All Advert $$ to Users

Yale and U. Chicago Researchers Advocate Meggalife.com Model

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2017 / Meggalife.com, a new social internet platform, enables users to earn thousands of dollars from their online activity. Consisting of social networks and online services, meggalife.com is free to users that register and for a nominal fee any registered user is able to earn MeggaPoints for all their activity redeemable for cash upon reaching at least 20 million MeggaPoints. Those with fewer points can cash-in at age 68. Megga is "double G" because its double good - providing both the apps and the MeggaPoints. It pays to start early and to be an active user.

The amazing part is that users can get paid for all the things they enjoy doing, such as posting pictures, sharing interesting news, and staying in touch with friends. In that sense it's like found money. According to meggalife.com projections, some users can earn $75,000 or more because 100% of the net advertising revenue is transferred to a Trust that holds the funds until users redeem their points. MeggaPoints function like a frequent flyer program (FFP). There's even a million point club for those who have at least one million points. So, what's a MeggaPoint worth? Like a FFP, there is no value until redemption and at redemption the point value is relative value - based on Trust assets and total points outstanding.

Meggalife.com includes social networks, email, internet search, maps, news, a phone and more with functionality similar to others: meggamigo.com is a general network to connect friends; meggabuzz.com is a short-messaging network that allows users to follow the "buzz"; meggaview.com lets users tell their story with pictures and video; meggahouse.com connects families. Meggamail.com is an email service; and megaphone.com is a mobile phone provider that enables people to earn point by using their phone. Mobile apps are available now in the Android Store and will soon be available in the Apple Store.

Yale and Chicago Professors Agree

The Wall Street Journal published an article by E. Glen Weyl and Eric A. Posner, research scholars of Yale and the University of Chicago advocating for the very approach taken by meggalife.com. In the April 22 article, the researchers state that users should be treated as proprietors of their own business who have data, time and activity that they can offer to social internet providers. [Click Here for a Link to the Article] The meggalife.com model essentially treats each user as their own boss - even going so far as to depositing points in a special 401-k account that is designed for individuals who run their own business - generally referred to as a "solo-401k".

Users Want to Be Paid

According to a recent survey by the Washington Post, 42% of people want to be paid by their social network. Users are generally not opposed to ads or to social networks. They just want one that does not allow their data to be scraped and that enables them to benefit monetarily from their online activity. Meggalife.com is at the forefront of a user revolution in which users gravitate to internet model that provides a new economic deal.

Impact on Society - Solve the Saving Crisis

The meggalife.com model has the potential to benefit society as a whole. The American savings rate is dismal, ranking only 136th in the world. Half of all people currently have little or no long-term savings. Consequently, there is presently a gap of over $2 trillion dollars between what people collectively should save for long-term and what they actually save. Now, imagine if all the ad revenue from social internet providers were transferred to a Trust to benefit users. There would no longer be a saving crisis or a retirement crisis. People would no longer worry they are one unexpected medical bill away from poverty.

Users can Invest in The Model

Those who like the meggalife.com model can not only benefit as a user, they can invest in the company and thereby support it and benefit from the growth of meggalife.com.

About Megga

Meggalife is an online platform that benefits users and protects their data privacy. It is offered by Megga, Inc., a subsidiary of HUTN Inc. Meggalife has been under development for two years and was funded by EF Hutton, an affiliated leader in digital finance and investment services.

