

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported a 16 percent increase in profit for the first-quarter, while Chevron Corp. (CVX) posted a profit that grew about 36 percent from the last year, reflecting higher production and prices.



Exxon Mobil's earnings missed analysts' expectation, while Chevron's revenues missed their estimates.



XOM is currently trading $77.88, down $2.98 or 3.69 percent. But, CVX is trading $124.99, up $0.76 or 0.62 percent.



Exxon Mobil reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company rose about 16 percent to $4.65 billion from $4.01 billion last year, while quarterly earnings per share improved to $1.09 from $0.95 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Increased commodity prices, coupled with a focus on operating efficiently and strengthening our portfolio, resulted in higher earnings and the highest quarterly cash flow from operations and asset sales since 2014,' said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil.



Oil-equivalent production was 3.9 million barrels per day, down 6 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, oil-equivalent production was down 3 percent from the first quarter of 2017.



Total revenues and other income for the quarter grew to $68.21 billion from $58.67 billion in the previous year. Wall Street expected revenues of $63.6 billion.



The company's upstream earnings were $3.50 billion, compared to $2.25 billion in the prior year.



Downstream earnings declined to $940 million from $1.12 billion in the previous year.



Meanwhile, Chevron reported that its net income attributable to the company for the first quarter 2018 increased about 36 percent to $3.64 billion from last year's $2.68 billion, with earnings per share improving to $1.90 from $1.41 last year. Analysts expected earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Foreign currency effects increased earnings in the 2018 first quarter by $129 million, compared with a decrease of $241 million a year earlier.



'First quarter earnings and cash flow improved significantly from a year ago. We benefitted from growing production and higher prices. Upstream volumes are expected to continue to increase in future quarters,' said Michael Wirth Chairman and chief executive officer of Chevron.



Total revenues and other income for the quarter rose to $37.76 billion from $33.42 billion last year. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $40.76 billion for the quarter.



U.S. upstream operations earned $648 million in first quarter 2018, compared with $80 million from a year earlier. The improvement primarily reflected higher realizations and production, partially offset by higher exploration expenses.



In upstream, Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.85 million barrels per day in first quarter 2018, compared with 2.68 million barrels per day from a year ago. U.S. downstream operations earned $ 442 million in first quarter 2018, compared with earnings of $469 million a year earlier. The decrease was primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales and higher expenses from planned turnaround activity at the El Segundo, California refinery. These were partially offset by lower tax expense, and higher equity earnings from the 50 percent-owned Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.



