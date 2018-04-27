Cell Culture Market to Hit 11.4% Growth Rate to 2023

PUNE, India, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the global cell culture market is expected to reach USD 26.28 billion by 2023 from USD 15.32 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.4%. The report provides an overview of the cell culture market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, application, end user, and region.

The cell culture market is fragmented with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US) were the leading players in the global market. Other major players include Lonza (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eppendorf (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Sartorius AG (Germany), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Pall Corporation (acquired by Danaher (US)), Irvine Scientific (US), InvivoGen (US), and CellGenix GmbH (Germany).

The study estimates the cell culture market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. Primary sources from the demand side include research scientists, cell culture specialists, laboratory technicians, and R&D professionals of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic research institutes.

The cell culture market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The repeated purchase of consumables for various cell culture applications is the major factor supporting the growth of the consumables segment during the forecast period.

The cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cell culture market is growing use of single-use technologies, increasing number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, and presence of a large number of pharmaceutical players in this market are driving the cell culture market for this end-user segment.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of cell culture market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asian market is attributed to factors such as favorable regulatory guidelines, lower manufacturing costs, growing presence of market players in emerging economies, and favorable government investments in the life sciences sector.

The report provides an overview of the cell culture market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, application, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 36%; Tier 2 -46%; Tier 3 - 18%.

By Designation: C-level- 29%; D-level- 43%; Others- 28%.

By Region: North America -39%; Europe -29%; Asia -20%; Rest of the World- 12%

