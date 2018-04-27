

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for April will be revealed at 10.00 am ET Friday. The consensus is for 98.0, almost in line with 97.8 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound, it eased against the yen, the franc and the euro.



The greenback was worth 109.17 against the yen, 1.3786 against the pound, 1.2092 against the euro and 0.9893 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



