Constellium Paris: Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) (the "Company") today announced that the invitation and other documents for the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 24, 2018, at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM EDT) at the offices of Stibbe, Beethovenplein 10, 1077 WM Amsterdam, the Netherlands, have been posted on its website (www.constellium.com (https://www.constellium.com/index.php)) and are available free of charge at the offices, attention Corporate Secretary.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2017.

www.constellium.com (http://www.constellium.com/)

Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications US Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations Phone: +1 (212) 858 9963 Phone: +1 (212) 675 5450 delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com) Investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:Investor-relations@constellium.com)

