The US economy held up better-than-expected at the start of the year amid quickening price pressures. Over the first three months of 2018, the pace of expansion slipped from the 2.9% pace observed at the end of 2017 to 2.3%, but was nevertheless stronger than economists' median forecast of 2.1%. According to the Commerce Department, personal consumption expenditures accounted for the bulk of the slowdown in gross domestic product, with the rate of growth slowing from 4.0% to 1.1%. However, ...

