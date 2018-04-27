Bemax Inc. Mother's Touch now on Walmart.com with new pricing and free shipping

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2018 / Bemax Inc. (OTC PINK: BMXC) is pleased to announce that its private label brand of Mother's Touch diaper is now available on Walmart.com with better pricing and free shipping.

The new pricing is part of efforts in bringing an innovative approach to increase sales, attract new online customers, and increase wholesale distribution globally. "The availability of our product with competitive pricing and with one of the largest retailers will continue to bring increasing exposure to our private label brand," stated Taiwo Aimasiko, Bemax's CEO.

Mother's Touch customers on Walmart.com will obtain better pricing through the purchase of one full pack and receives one extra bag of same product size ordered, all with free shipping. Bemax will continue to service Walmart customers through our Atlanta and Bellingham warehouse locations.

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. distributes private label Disposable Baby diapers to local distributors in London, South, East and West Africa and other emerging markets. We also source from manufacturers from Asia and distribute to other growing markets. Bemax focuses on an extensive and far-reaching global network among wholesalers, large discounting retailers and supermarkets as well as entry into the ecommerce arena to reach households directly through subscription orders. We focus to supply our clients with disposable baby diapers from manufacturers in North America where quality is superior. Please visit the company website at www.bemaxinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For information, please contact:

1100 Peachtree Street NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

Twitter: @Bemax_Inc.



SOURCE: Bemax Inc.