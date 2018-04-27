The "Global Yeast Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Yeast Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% during the period 2018-2022.

Yeast is found in soils, on plant surfaces, and are especially abundant in sugary mediums like flower nectar and fruits.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the yeast market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the applications such as food and beverage and feed and other yeast applications.

Growing demand for organic yeast offerings will be the key trend for this market growth. Organic food ingredients are mostly priced higher than conventional products because of the comparatively high production costs and consumer willingness to pay extra for products containing organic food ingredients.

The product launches of food and beverages using yeast varieties will be a key driver for the market growth. The market is mainly driven by high demand for specialized yeast, which is used to improve the quality of food and beverages. Yeast is used to accelerate the fermentation process in edibles, thereby imparting improved aroma, flavor, and texture to the product.

The report states that the fluctuation in prices of raw material for yeast products will challenge this market growth. Due to the high prices of yeast, the overall prices of the end-products of yeast are also impacted. The leading and popular players often increase their prices due to increasing the cost of raw materials like molasses, sugar syrups.

