Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - 2018 First Quarterly Results Announcement

London, April 27

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0576)

2018 FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The directors (the "Directors") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") are pleased to announce the first quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended March 31, 2018 (the "Period").

The audit committee of the Company has reviewed the quarterly results of the Group for the Period. Set out below are the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position and unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the Period together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2017:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three months
ended March 31,
20182017
Rmb'000Rmb'000
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
---------------------------------
Revenue2,255,4352,338,312
Operating costsOperating costs(1,026,094)(1,118,826)
---------------------------------
Gross profit1,229,3411,219,486
Securities investment gains111,401136,766
Other income and gains and losses62,51551,462
Administrative expenses(15,029)(15,474)
Other expenses(11,461)319
Share of profit of associates50,01346,064
Share of profit of a joint venture5,2931,677
Finance costs(182,314)(176,159)
-----------------------------
Profit before tax1,249,7591,264,141
Income tax expense(272,190)(290,393)
-----------------------------
Profit for the Period977,569973,748
Profit for the Period attributable to:
Owners of the company822,255792,735
Non-controlling interests155,314181,013
-----------------------------
977,569973,748
Other comprehensive expense
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Available-for-sale financial assets:
- Fair value gain during the Period		-

44,319
- Reclassification adjustments for cumulative gain upon disposal-(47,970)
Share of differences arising on translation(1,975)(45)
Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently-913
--------------------------
Other comprehensive expense for the Period, net of income tax(1,975)(2,783)
----------------------------
Total comprehensive income for the Period975,594970,965
================
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company821,328791,284
Non-controlling interests154,266179,681
------------------------

975,594
970,965
==============
Earnings per share
Basic (Rmb cents)18.9318.25
==============
Diluted (Rmb cents)16.7818.25
============

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
March 31, 2018 		As at
December 31, 2017
Rmb'000 Rmb'000
(Unaudited)(Audited)
--------------------------------------
Non-current assets19,370,04519,698,271
Current assets55,968,03953,952,249
Current liabilities34,606,35332,421,081
--------------------------------------
Net current assets21,361,68621,531,168
--------------------------------------
Total assets less current liabilities40,731,73141,229,439
--------------------------------------
Non-current liabilities10,551,78612,025,088
--------------------------------------
30,179,94529,204,351
====================
Capital and reserves
Share capital4,343,1154,343,115
Reserves17,132,71316,311,385
------------------------------------
Equity attributable to owners of the Company21,475,82820,654,500
Non-controlling interests8,704,1178,549,851
------------------------------------
30,179,94529,204,351
=================
*Note: The Group has adopted HKFRS 9 from January 1, 2018. As permitted by the transitional provisions of HKFRS 9, the Group elected not to restate comparative figures. Any adjustments to the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities at the date of transition were recognised in equity as at January 1, 2018.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the three months ended March 31,
20182017
Rmb'000Rmb'000
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
----------------------------
Net cash from (used in) operating activities1,477,265(1,144,645)
Net cash (used in) from investing activities(1,341,105)1,499,420
Net cash from (used in) financing activities1,707,622(3,448,141)
----------------------------------
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents1,843,782(3,093,366)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the Period5,588,8147,198,745
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes(1,975)(45)
----------------------------
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the Period7,430,6214,105,334
=================

By Order of the Board
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
YU Zhihong
Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, April 27, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Company is Mr. YU Zhihong; the executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the other non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli and Mr. YU Ji; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa and Mr. CHEN Bin.


