Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - 2018 First Quarterly Results Announcement

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

2018 FIRST QUARTERLY RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The directors (the "Directors") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") are pleased to announce the first quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months ended March 31, 2018 (the "Period").

The audit committee of the Company has reviewed the quarterly results of the Group for the Period. Set out below are the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position and unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the Period together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2017:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three months

ended March 31, 2018 2017 Rmb'000 Rmb'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ----------------- ---------------- Revenue 2,255,435 2,338,312 Operating costsOperating costs (1,026,094) (1,118,826) ----------------- ---------------- Gross profit 1,229,341 1,219,486 Securities investment gains 111,401 136,766 Other income and gains and losses 62,515 51,462 Administrative expenses (15,029) (15,474) Other expenses (11,461) 319 Share of profit of associates 50,013 46,064 Share of profit of a joint venture 5,293 1,677 Finance costs (182,314) (176,159) --------------- -------------- Profit before tax 1,249,759 1,264,141 Income tax expense (272,190) (290,393) --------------- -------------- Profit for the Period 977,569 973,748 Profit for the Period attributable to: Owners of the company 822,255 792,735 Non-controlling interests 155,314 181,013 --------------- -------------- 977,569 973,748 Other comprehensive expense Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Available-for-sale financial assets:

- Fair value gain during the Period -



44,319 - Reclassification adjustments for cumulative gain upon disposal - (47,970) Share of differences arising on translation (1,975) (45) Income tax relating to items that may be reclassified subsequently - 913 ------------- ------------- Other comprehensive expense for the Period, net of income tax (1,975) (2,783) -------------- -------------- Total comprehensive income for the Period 975,594 970,965 ======== ======== Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 821,328 791,284 Non-controlling interests 154,266 179,681 ------------ ------------

975,594

970,965 ======= ======= Earnings per share Basic (Rmb cents) 18.93 18.25 ======= ======= Diluted (Rmb cents) 16.78 18.25 ====== ======

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at

March 31, 2018 As at

December 31, 2017 Rmb'000 Rmb'000 (Unaudited) (Audited) -------------------- ------------------ Non-current assets 19,370,045 19,698,271 Current assets 55,968,039 53,952,249 Current liabilities 34,606,353 32,421,081 -------------------- ------------------ Net current assets 21,361,686 21,531,168 -------------------- ------------------ Total assets less current liabilities 40,731,731 41,229,439 -------------------- ------------------ Non-current liabilities 10,551,786 12,025,088 -------------------- ------------------ 30,179,945 29,204,351 =========== ========= Capital and reserves Share capital 4,343,115 4,343,115 Reserves 17,132,713 16,311,385 ------------------- ----------------- Equity attributable to owners of the Company 21,475,828 20,654,500 Non-controlling interests 8,704,117 8,549,851 ------------------- ----------------- 30,179,945 29,204,351 ========= ======== *Note: The Group has adopted HKFRS 9 from January 1, 2018. As permitted by the transitional provisions of HKFRS 9, the Group elected not to restate comparative figures. Any adjustments to the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities at the date of transition were recognised in equity as at January 1, 2018.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the three months ended March 31, 2018 2017 Rmb'000 Rmb'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) --------------- ------------- Net cash from (used in) operating activities 1,477,265 (1,144,645) Net cash (used in) from investing activities (1,341,105) 1,499,420 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 1,707,622 (3,448,141) ------------------ ---------------- Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,843,782 (3,093,366) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the Period 5,588,814 7,198,745 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (1,975) (45) --------------- ------------- Cash and cash equivalents at end of the Period 7,430,621 4,105,334 ========= ========

By Order of the Board

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

YU Zhihong

Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, April 27, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Chairman of the Company is Mr. YU Zhihong; the executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the other non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. DAI Benmeng, Mr. YU Qunli and Mr. YU Ji; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are: Mr. PEI Ker-Wei, Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa and Mr. CHEN Bin.