The "Global Automotive Rear-View Camera Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Automotive Rear-View Camera Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 11.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Automotive rear-view cameras or reversing cameras are attached to the rear end of vehicles to alleviate the rear blind spot and aid in reversing the vehicles.

The increased use of wide-angle camera technology will be a major trend gaining momentum in this market. The growing number of vehicles have resulted in increased traffic congestion and road accidents. Therefore, the safety of occupants has also become a primary concern. OEMs all over the world are providing advanced safety features with their vehicle offerings due to the enforcement of stringent regulations regarding vehicle safety.

The growing focus on reducing fatalities while reversing will be a major factor drive the market's growth. The growing number of fatalities while reversing has been a major reason for the adoption of automotive rear-view cameras. Rear-view camera assists in low-speed vehicle maneuvers such as parking or slow curbside driving.

This report states that the high price of rear-view cameras will be one of the key challenges of the market. Rear-view camera is a safety feature, which provides drivers with more precise and safer driving experience while reversing the vehicles. Consumers may be reluctant to equip the rear-view camera due to the high cost associated with it, which is negatively affecting the growth of the market.

Companies Mentioned

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

DENSO

Magna International

Valeo

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Scope Of The Report

3: Research Methodology

4: Market Landscape

5: Market Sizin

6: Five Forces Analysis

7: Market Segmentation By Application

8: Market Segmentation By End-User

9: Customer Landscape

10: Regional Landscape

11: Decision Framework

12: Drivers And Challenges

13: Market Trends

14: Vendor Landscape

15: Vendor Analysis

16: Appendix

