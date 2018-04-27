Speedcast Bandwidth On Demand: Unparalleled Connectivity Flexibility for the Yachting Market

Speedcast Bandwidth On Demand Offers Robust Connectivity for the Yachting Market

SYDNEY, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today unveiled Speedcast Bandwidth on Demand, a portfolio of new subscription plans for the yachting market for use with Kymeta KyWay terminals, the world's only commercially-available flat-panel antenna technology. This innovative service provides the flexibility that yacht owners and captains demand, giving them short-term, unlimited usage, and quick bandwidth upgrades and downgrades. Speedcast Bandwidth On Demand simplifies communications, removes contract requirements, and will attract more customers to enjoy seamless, reliable connectivity at sea.

Speedcast Bandwidth On Demand is available exclusively through the company's partner, e3 Systems and their Certified Distribution Partners, and is paired with Kymeta's state-of-the-art flat-panel antenna. Speedcast is the first service provider in the yachting market to use the revolutionary KyWay terminal for bandwidth-on-demand requirements.

"Speedcast Bandwidth On Demand provides the yachting community with the flexibility they are seeking," said Roger Horner, Group Managing Director at e3. "We are excited to be the partner of Speedcast and Kymeta in bringing this new way to deliver connectivity to the marketplace."

"Together with e3, Speedcast is demonstrating our leadership in the market by delivering an innovative and customer-friendly way to subscribe to satellite connectivity. Customers use and pay for the satellite communications when they need it," said Athina Vezyri, Executive Vice President, Maritime, Speedcast.

In the future, the service will be expanded to reach the key yachting regions, further strengthening the Speedcast yachting solutions portfolio.

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

