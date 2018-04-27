Navamedic ASA: Annual Report 2017





Attached: The Annual Report 2017 for Navamedic ASA. The report will also be available on Navamedic's web site: www.navamedic.com (http://www.navamedic.com).

For further information please contact:



Toril Ås



Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: toril.as@navamedic.com (mailto:toril.as@navamedic.com)

Phone +47 95 70 10 71





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/136020/R/2188510/846578.pdf)



