Samstag, 28.04.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0JKUU ISIN: NO0010205966 Ticker-Symbol: N1A 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.04.2018 | 16:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Navamedic ASA: Annual Report 2017


Attached: The Annual Report 2017 for Navamedic ASA. The report will also be available on Navamedic's web site: www.navamedic.com (http://www.navamedic.com).

For further information please contact:

Toril Ås

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: toril.as@navamedic.com (mailto:toril.as@navamedic.com)

Phone +47 95 70 10 71


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/136020/R/2188510/846578.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Navamedic ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)