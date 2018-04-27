From June 25, 2018, all products exported to Niger must be assessed against local and/or regional standards and a Certificate of Conformity must be issued to demonstrate product compliance.

The Niger PCA program protects local consumers by ensuring that all regulated products and raw materials imported into the country meet the relevant approved standards and technical regulations.

Depending on the certification route, SGS will provide one or a combination of the following interventions:

Remote physical inspection prior to shipment

Sampling, testing and analysis in accredited laboratories

Auditing of product manufacturing processes

Documentary checks and assessment of conformity with the requirements of the applicable standards

SGS is a global leader in inspection, testing and verification services with a global network, dedicated software platform and extensive experience in managing conformity assessment programs around the world. We offer exporters efficient and comprehensive solutions to ensure shipments conform to the requirements of Niger.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 90,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,000 offices and laboratories around the world.