Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announces today that its registration document (Document de référence) for the year ended December 31, 2017 was registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on April 26, 2018 (no. R.18-024)

Copies of the Registration Document are available free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations. In particular, the Registration Document can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.tikehaucapital.com, under the heading: Investor Relations/Regulated Information/Annual Financial Reports), and printed copies are available at the Company's headquarters: 32, rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, France.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document: the 2017 annual financial report, the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance required under Article L.226-10-1 of the French Commercial Code, the reports of the Statutory Auditors (including the report required under Article L.225-235 of the French Commercial Code) and the Statutory Auditors' fees, as well as the description of the share buyback program.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €13.8bn of assets with shareholders' equity of €2.5bn (as at December 31st, 2017). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 200 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

