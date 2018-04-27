AstraZeneca said on Friday that European regulators have adopted a positive opinion of its Tagrisso drug and recommended a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation to include the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with activating epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations. The recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency is based on results from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...