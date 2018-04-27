Consumer sentiment in the US came in stronger than initially estimated in April, according to data released on Friday. The final reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index printed at 98.8 this month, up from the initial reading of 97.8 and April 2017's 97.0, but down from March's 101.4. The current economic conditions index came in at 114.9, down from March's 121.2 but above the 112.7 reading from April 2017. The index of consumer expectations fell to 88.4 from 88.8 last ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...