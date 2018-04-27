Issuer Information Issuer: SEÐLABANKI ÍSLANDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 560269-4129 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information Symbol (Ticker) RIKV 18 0815 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029874 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-T-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer SEDLABANKI/ZERO CPN TB 20180815 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 2.606.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 2.606.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date April 30, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date August 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date August 15, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) Sep. 2016 Moody's: A1 for long term domestic loans and P-2 for short term domestic Dec. 2017 S&P; A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans Dec 2017 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans and F-1 for short term domestic -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Admission to Trading Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading April 26, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission April 27, 2018 to Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading April 30, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 154543 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype T-Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Treasury Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------