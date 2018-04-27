The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Holmen AB (Holmen) held on April 10, 2018, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The Ex-date is April 30, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Holmen (HOLMB).



