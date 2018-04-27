Results of voting on proposed resolutions

Change in corporate governance

On April 27, 2018, the shareholders of Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) attended a combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting chaired by Joël Séché, Chairman and CEO.

All the proposed resolutions were ratified, in particular those relating to the financial statements and the allocation of 2017 earnings (See the results of voting per resolution on the Séché Environnement website www.groupe-seche.com, under the "2018 Shareholders' Meeting" tab).

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting was also an occasion to underscore the favorable business trend in Q1 2018.

During this Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholders ratified the appointment of two new directors, increasing Séché Environnement's Board of Directors to ten members, seven of whom are independent and four of whom are women.

1. Appointment of Anne-Sophie Le Lay

Anne-Sophie Le Lay, 47, holds a Master's degree in Business and Real Estate Law and a Professional Lawyer's Certification (CAPA).

She began her career in 1996 as a lawyer specializing in business and real estate law in Paris. She later moved overseas to Toronto, where she worked as a consultant in a law firm.

In 2001, she embarked on a long career with Groupe Renault. Initially she was given responsibility for the development of a legal framework for the disposal of the site of the former Renault plant in Billancourt.

In 2007 she took over the management of the Environment, Energy and Real Estate Law Department. A year later, she was placed in charge of the Europe/Mediterranean region.

In July 2011, Anne-Sophie Le Lay became head of the Groupe Renault Legal Department, where she was responsible for maintaining and developing the Group's competitive edge by advising senior management, fine-tuning effective legal protection and continuing to create value for the company.

In February 2018, Anne-Sophie Le Lay became Corporate Secretary of the Air France-KLM holding company.

In that capacity, she supervised the legal departments, the CSR Department and the Public Affairs Department. She sits on the group's Executive Committee.

2. Appointment of Christophe Gégout

Born on May 24, 1976, Christophe Gégout is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and has been serving as Assistant Managing Director of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) since September 1, 2015. In this capacity, he is responsible for the supervision of finances, strategic and economic analyses and industrial partnerships.

After a two-year stint with the French Ministry for Economic and Financial Affairs, he returned to the CEA in April 2009 as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Christophe Gégout implemented a number of procurement performance initiatives and strengthened management control of investments, in particular in the nuclear sector.

In addition, in 2010 Christophe Gégout became Chairman of CEA Investissement, a subsidiary of the CEA whose purpose is to invest in ground-breaking technology firms. As such, he played an active role in the financial recovery and strategic development of SOITEC, where he was appointed chairman of the Audit Committee in 2015.

He also sits on the board of directors of NEOEN, a company specializing in the development of solar and wind energy. Christophe Gégout has chaired the Coordinating Alliance of Energy Research Bodies (ANCRE) since September 2017.

The Board of Directors, which was held after the General Assembly of April 27, 2018, has renewed the term of Mr Joël Séché as President Chairman of the Board for the next 3 years.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors decided to call an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2018, to propose a change in the Articles of Incorporation in order to determine in which conditions a representative of the employees will be designated as a Director.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders June 29, 2018 Consolidated results at June 30, 2018 September 10, 2018 after market close

