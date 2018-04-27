sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,18 Euro		+0,01
+0,46 %
WKN: 904217 ISIN: IL0010811169 Ticker-Symbol: ELD 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELBIT IMAGING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELBIT IMAGING LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
27.04.2018 | 17:44
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Elbit Imaging, Ltd.: Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through its Website Pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(D)

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2018 / Elbit Imaging Ltd. ("Company") (TASE: EMITF, NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2018 is available through its website at: www.elbitimaging.com under: "Investor Relations - Financial Reports - 2018 - 20F/Form 2017". Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(d).

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) Medical Industries through our indirect holdings in InSightec Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.; (ii) Plots in India which are designated for sale (and which were initially designated for residential projects); (iii) Plots in Eastern Europe which are designated for sale (and which were initially designated for development of commercial centers).

For Further Information:

Company Contact

Ron Hadassi
CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel: +972-3-608-6048
Fax: +972-3-608-6050
ron@elbitimaging.com

SOURCE: Elbit Imaging Ltd.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE