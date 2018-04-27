Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article R 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) ereby informs its shareholders that the total number of voting rights and shares that comprised the share capital as at 25 April 2018, the date the notice of the general meeting to be held on 12 June 2018 was published in the "BALO", is:

Total number of shares: 20,547,701

Theoretical number of voting rights: 25,993,523

Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 25,768,027

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005292/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group

Olivier Psaume, +33.1.40.67.68.16

investors@soprasteria.com

or

Press Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon Simon Zaks

+33.1.53.70.74.65 / +33.1.53.70.74.63

caroline.simon@image7.fr / szaks@image7.fr