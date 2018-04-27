The "Italy Environmental Consulting Services Market Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Italy's environmental consulting services market is the tenth largest in the world. It currently has about 1.6% share of the global environmental consulting services market. The market grew at a CAGR of 6.5% in the historic period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period.

Italy has been persistently facing problems regarding its management of wastewater, rising levels of air pollution, and untreated garbage waste.

In December 2016, Italy was charged a fine of 62 million by the EU over failure to meet standards in 80 of the country's urban waste water treatment plants. The commission also proposed a daily penalty 347,000 if the treatment plans failed to comply with the standards.

The pollution index of Italy in the year 2016 was 56.56 which has slightly reduced as compared to the year 2015, which was 57.75. The water and air pollution indices for Italy were moderate at 41.29 and 46.63, respectively.

Major industries utilizing and demanding environmental consulting services in Italy are oil and gas, aerospace, textile, and electrical equipment. Major environmental consulting service companies in Italy are IGW Srl, E3 Environmental Consultants, Adeco Srl, HIS Consulting Srl, and The Green Consulting Group.

Scope

Markets Covered: Site Remediation Consulting Services, Water and Waste Management Consulting Services, and Environment Management, Compliance and Due Diligence

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, Expenditure by country

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Key Topics Covered

1. Environmental Consulting Services Market Characteristics

2. Italy Environmental Consulting Services Market

3. Environmental Consulting Services Market Global Context

4. Porters Five Force Model

5. PESTLE Analysis

5. Environmental Consulting Services Market Segmentation

6. Environmental Consulting Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

7. Global Environmental Consulting Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors

8. Environmental Consulting Services Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries

9. Environmental Consulting Services Market Competitive Landscape

10. Environmental Consulting Services Market Customer Information

11. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Environmental Consulting Services Market

12. The Environmental Consulting Services Market Trends and Strategies

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wndrh6/environmental?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005639/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Environmental