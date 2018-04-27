RTS and Brittany Ferries developed the first Freight Profit Optimization system for Cruise/Ferry, which was also integrated with their RTS Passenger Profit Optimization system.

A core objective of the original project and requirements scoping exercise was to create a robust system which had significant in-built flexibility within the individual modules. This included the Waitlist Management model which can evaluate a range of key factors and apply weightings to provide a targeted waitlist order to the reservation agents.

As part of our ongoing collaboration during 2017, RTS developed a Waitlist Performance Analysis report to better understand the impacts and revenue benefits of this module. The report was developed with input from Brittany Ferries to take into account their waitlist policy and procedures and accepts that operational requirements will take precedence in certain scenarios.

From the start of 2017 a typical range of 11 to 16.5% revenue improvement has been experienced on waitlisted bookings for each quarter to date. Simon Wagstaff, Brittany Ferries Freight Director, commented, "Ongoing improvements of the CargoProfitOpt product, as a result of close collaboration between Brittany Ferries and RTS, continue to bear fruit. The recent development of the Waiting List Management element of the system has allowed Brittany Ferries to optimise revenue in this area, which makes a significant contribution to improving margins."

Patrick Allen, RTS Senior Manager Services, who oversaw the original CargoProfitOpt implementation and the design, development and analysis of the Waitlist Management report, said, "Once again we were very pleased to team up with Brittany Ferries Freight to combine ideas in our ongoing spirit of co-operation and partnership. These benefits have outperformed and exceed even RTS expectations."

About Brittany Ferries

Founded in 1972 by proud Breton Alexis Gourvennec and a group of fellow Breton farmers wanting to export their cauliflowers and artichokes to the UK, Brittany Ferries is now the leading maritime carrier on the western and central channel. Gourvennec formed the company, formerly known as Armement Bretagne-Angleterre-Irelande, or B.A.I. for short, which was officially born on a bleak New Year's Day in 1973 with French, British and Breton flags flying and a choir singing carols. With Britain's entry into the Common Market in 1973, Gourvennec saw his chance to end the geographical isolation of Brittany. Realising the quickest route to this new market would be across the western channel to Plymouth, he contacted several large shipping companies to no avail and began setting up his own company by purchasing a freighter, the Kerisnel, named after a small Breton village famous for its cauliflowers with the Breton farmers who are still the company's main shareholders today.

For additional information, visit http://www.brittany-ferries.co.uk/, http://www.brittanyferriesfreight.co.uk/

About RTS

Revenue Technology Services is a worldwide provider of software and consulting solutions for revenue management, pricing, revenue planning, and scheduling for passenger and cargo business for the airline and cruise ferry industries. RTS is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in UK and South Africa and a development center in IT Park in Chandigarh, India. For additional information, please visit www.rtscorp.com or contact rts.information@rtscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005640/en/

Contacts:

Revenue Technology Services

Lisa Martin

Lisa.martin@rtscorp.com