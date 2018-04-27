Due to split in underlying instrument Holmen AB, warrants with Holmen AB as underlying will be recalculated. The adjustment will be effective as from April 30, 2018.



Please see the attached file for information about the new terms and conditions for these warrants.



Please contact the issuers for detailed information about the recalculation.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=676767