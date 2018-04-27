The Solar Power Mexico event will take place at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City in March 2019.During the world's largest industry trade fair, the Hannover Messe, which took place in the homonymous city of Germany this week, the fair's organizers have launched Solar Power Mexico, a new event dedicated to the Mexican photovoltaic market, which will be held in March 2019. The fair will be organized in cooperation with China-based Sunshine Energy International Limited and US-based Solar Power International, with which Hannover Messe already organizes two of the world's largest events for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...