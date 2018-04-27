NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Holmen AB (HOLMB) due to a split. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 57/18.



Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found attached.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=676775