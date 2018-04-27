Independent oil and gas company Faroe Petroleum announced on Friday that both new infill wells drilled this year on the Tambar field in Norway, where it holds a 45% working interest, have now been brought successfully on production. The AIM-traded firm also updated the market on the Fogelberg well operation, in which a technical sidetrack would now be drilled ahead of the potential drill stem test, to test reservoir productivity. It said the two new Tambar development wells had been completed ...

