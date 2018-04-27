North Africa-focussed oil and gas company SDX Energy has spud its LMS-1 exploration well on the Lalla Mimouna permit in Morocco, where it has a 75% working interest, it announced on Friday. The AIM-traded firm said LMS-1 was the final well in its nine well drilling campaign in Morocco. "The well is anticipated to take 15 to 20 days to drill and if successful, it will be completed, flow tested and connected to existing infrastructure," the board explained in its short statement. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...