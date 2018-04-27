Wall Street is struggling to stay in the black for the week despite a stronger than expected reading on the US economy for the first quarter, with steep losses in Exxon Mobil and US Steel apparently offsetting well-received updates from some of Wall Street's biggest tech names. At 1544 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off by a slight 0.37% or 84.53 points and trading at 24,236.11, alongside a dip of 0.09% or 2.36 points to 2,664.64 on the S&P 500 while the Nasdaq Composite was slipping ...

