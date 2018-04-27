Olivier Abecassis is appointed CEO of the aufeminin group

Groupe aufeminin (Paris:FEM) (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM)1st creator of communities, today announces that its Board of Directors met today and noted the completion of the acquisition, by the TF1 group from the Axel Springer group, of the latter's majority stake (78.07% of the capital and 77.94% of voting rights) at a price of €39.47 per share.

Groupe TF1 will launch a mandatory simplified public tender offer for the remaining shares at the same price.

Given the characteristics of this public offer, and in accordance with best governance practices, at its meeting of April 17, 2018, Groupe aufeminin's Board of Directors appointed Ledouble auditors, represented by Mrs. Agnès Piniot, as independent experts pursuant to article 261-1 I, notably #1 and #4, and II of the AMF French stock market authorities' general regulations, to prepare a report on the financial conditions of this offer. An ad hoc committee created on April 17, 2018 and comprising two independent Board members will be responsible for monitoring the independent expert's mission. The independent expert's report will be included in Groupe aufeminin's offer document in response that will be submitted to the AMF for approval (visa).

At this Board Meeting, four Board members were appointed to replace those associated with Axel Springer: Mr. Gilles Pélisson, Groupe TF1's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Philippe Denery, its Executive VP, Finance Procurement, Mr. Olivier Abecassis, its VP, Innovation Digital, and Mrs. Christine Bellin, its VP, Strategy, Development Transformation.

Mrs. Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena will continue to be an independent Board member of Groupe aufeminin, as will Mrs. Karen Heumann.

Mr. Olivier Abecassis has been appointed CEO, thus replacing Mrs. Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, who is leaving the Group in conjunction with Axel Springer's exit from the shareholder structure and is standing down from her position on Groupe aufeminin's Board of Directors.

The Board would like to thank Mrs. Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon for the work she has accomplished during the eight years of her mandate, which has enabled Groupe aufeminin to develop an original revenue-diversification model based on its communities, and notably aufeminin, My Little Paris, Marmiton and Livingly Media and, more generally, to have, with its teams, quadrupled the Group's consolidated revenues and EBITDA since her arrival. It now brings together numerous communities around the world (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, United States and Japan) on its platforms and social networks.

Dr. Andreas Wiele, President Classifieds and Marketing Media, at Axel Springer SE, said: "With Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon and her teams, aufeminin has become one of the greatest success stories of the French and European digital universe. Through its strong brands, aufeminin has positively changed the lives of millions of women around the world. The Group has thus quadrupled its audience, its revenue and its profits. I would like to wholeheartedly thank Marie-Laure, management and each and every team member for this tremendous work."

About aufeminin

With media brands such as aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci Alfred, Onmeda, Zimbio.com, Livingly.com and Stylebistro.com, the Group is present in more than 20 countries in Europe, North Africa, North America and Latin America.

The Groupe's presence is gaining momentum on all platforms such as mobile, videos and social networks and strengthens its diversification strategy through ecommerce, programmatic and brand publishing pillars.

The Groupe aufeminin is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM). In 2017, the Group recorded revenue of €113.5 million and an EBITDA of €21.3 million.

http://corporate.aufeminin.com

