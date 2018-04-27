sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 28.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,15 Euro		+0,75
+1,13 %
WKN: 550135 ISIN: DE0005501357 Ticker-Symbol: SPR 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXEL SPRINGER SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,92
67,12
10:03
67,00
67,20
27.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUFEMININ SA
AUFEMININ SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUFEMININ SA38,500,00 %
AXEL SPRINGER SE67,15+1,13 %
TF1 SA10,27+0,59 %