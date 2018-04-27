Curetis / Curetis to Raise EUR 4.1 Million in Equity Offering with Access to Additional USD 10 million in Equity Over 36 Months . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED AS AN OFFER AND IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY.

Curetis to Raise EUR 4.1 Million in Equity Offering with Access to Additional USD 10 million in Equity Over

36 Months

Company to Issue 854,166 New Shares at EUR 4.80 Per Share

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Directive.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, April 27, 2018, 18:30 CEST. - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that it has obtained commitments from qualified investors in Europe and the United States to subscribe for 854,166 new ordinary shares (the "Offer Shares") of the Company (the "Offering").

Total gross proceeds from the Offering for the Company are expected to be EUR 4.1 million, before deducting fees and expenses.

The Company also secured an additional USD 10 million equity facility offered by Global Corporate Finance (GCF), New York, NY, USA, allowing the Company solely at its request to raise additional equity over a period of up to 36 months subject to certain pre-agreed floor pricing.

Curetis expects to use the proceeds from the Offering as well as potentially from the equity facility by GCF to advance key commercial and R&D initiatives and for general corporate purposes, including:

support of the U.S. commercial launch and roll-out of the Unyvero platform and Unyvero LRT Application Cartridge;

driving the continued commercial roll-out of the Unyvero platform and Unyvero Application Cartridges in key EMEA markets;

ongoing research and development projects aimed at expanding the product menu and platform capabilities of Unyvero and Ares Genetics.

"This offering strengthens our shareholder base in both the U.S. and Europe through the addition of several high-caliber healthcare-focused institutional investors. Also, with the additional USD 10 million equity facility offered by Global Corporate Finance we have added great flexibility to raise additional equity. We believe that the success of this offering reflects the progress we have made in advancing the Company since its IPO and investors' excitement over the opportunities that lie ahead," said Oliver Schacht, Ph.D., CEO of Curetis. "We have seen a number of significant catalysts for growth, notably the recent U.S. FDA clearance of our Unyvero System and LRT cartridge. The proceeds of this financing will provide us with the means to ensure an optimal U.S. commercial launch for Unyvero, further accelerate the EMEA commercial roll-out of the Unyvero platform and continue innovating by supporting the ongoing evolution of the Unyvero platform and Ares Genetics' activities."

Settlement and Admission of the Offer Shares

Payment for the Offer Shares is expected to take place on 30 April 2018 with delivery expected on 2 May 2018 or shortly thereafter, at which date the Offer Shares are also expected to be admitted to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels under

ISIN NL0011509294 and ticker symbol CURE.

Following completion of the Offering, the Company's issued share capital amounts to

EUR 163,925.77, consisting of 16,392,577 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each.

###

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of diagnosing severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, and thereby facilitates improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the world's most comprehensive database on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com and www.ares-genetics.com.

Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.com (mailto:pr@curetis.com) or ir@curetis.com (mailto:ir@curetis.com)

www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) - www.unyvero.com (http://www.unyvero.com)

International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

Legal Disclaimer

This announcement contains inside information. This is a public announcement pursuant to article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should", and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Directive (as defined below). This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities of Curetis N.V. (the "Company") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement should not be regarded as an opinion or recommendation concerning the purchase or sale of securities of the Company. Persons into whose possession this communication comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdictions.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an available exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

In the United Kingdom this announcement is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Qualified Investors who are (i) investment professionals falling with Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act or rely on it.

The Company has not authorized any offer to the public of securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area. With respect to any Member State of the European Economic Area and which has implemented the Prospectus Directive other than the Netherlands (each a "Relevant Member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, the securities may only be offered in Relevant Member States (i) to any legal entity which is a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Directive; or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive. For the purpose of this paragraph, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities to be offered so as to enable the investor to decide to exercise, purchase or subscribe for the securities, as the same may be varied in that Member State by any measure implementing the Prospectus Directive in that Member State and the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU. In the Netherlands, the Offer Shares are not and may not be offered other than to persons or entities who or which are qualified investors (gekwalificeerde beleggers) as defined in Section 1:1 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness.

20180427_Curetis_PR_EN (http://hugin.info/171382/R/2188646/846675.pdf)

