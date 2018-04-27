A.M. Best and Best's Insurance Professionals and Claims Resource have released the latest installment of the Insurance Law Podcast, a series that examines timely claims and insurance issues from a legal point of view.

This episode discusses attendant care and its impact on insurance claims, including costs, alternatives and what to expect in the future.

The podcast features Expert Service Provider Dan Thompson, president and chief executive officer, DeeGee Rehabilitation Technologies. Mr. Thompson is a registered rehabilitation professional, registered vocational professional and certified life care planner. His company provides expert opinions to insurance carriers, attorneys and medical professionals by assessing the needs and vocational capabilities for people with disabilities.

DeeGee Rehabilitation Technologies is a qualified member of Best's Recommended Insurance Attorneys and Adjusters including Expert Service Providers, a claims industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

