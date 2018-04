Pawar Law Group: Pawar Reminds: Overstock.com, Inc. investors of May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- OSTK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) from August 3, 2017 through March 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important May 29, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Overstock.com investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Overstock.com class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/overstock-com-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Overstock.com's coin offering was highly problematic and potentially illegal; and (2) the company's Medici business was hemorrhaging money. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 29, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/overstock-com-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

